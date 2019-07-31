(File photo)

Kelowna police search for man with gun

According to eye witnesses, there was an altercation between a man and woman

Reports of a man with a gun in East Kelowna led to a large police response, Tuesday evening.

RCMP received more than one report of a disturbance between a man and two women, near McCulloch Road and East Kelowna Road about 9 p.m.

The dispute escalated to the man revealing a firearm and directed it at one of the women, according to Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

However, when police arrived on scene the three people were nowhere to be found.

“We need more independent witnesses to come forward with their information, as we continue our efforts to identify all of the individuals involved, and determine exactly what transpired,” RCMP media relations officer, said O’Donaghey. “We believe that the incident was isolated and that all the parties involved were known to each other.”

Police responded with a canine search, containment units and checkpoints throughout the region, but did not find the suspects.

READ MORE: No one injured after two-vehicle collision on Richter Street

READ MORE: B.C. teacher suspended after potty-mouthed comment over student’s fake nails

A man and a woman spotted in the vicinity, who matched the description of two of the persons of interest, were taken into police custody for a short time, before being ruled out and released unconditionally.

The man involved is being described as:

  • Caucasian male
  • approximately 25 years of age
  • standing approx. 5 ft 8 in tall
  • slim build
  • seen wearing a dark tank top style undershirt and dark shorts

One of the women was seen wearing a pink shirt with blond hair in a ponytail, according to RCMP.

“To anyone who was in the McCulloch Road area as this event unfolded, we would like to extend our appreciation for your patience and full cooperation as our officers worked to ensure you were safe,” O’Donaghey said.

David Venn
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at david.venn@kelownacapnews.com
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter

Previous story
Four people die in B.C. Day long weekend crashes each year: ICBC
Next story
UPDATE: Education ministry says ‘tabulation anomaly’ in B.C. Grade 12 marks fixed

Just Posted

Popular Coldstream parking spot for rail trail to undergo work

Parking on Westkal Road won’t be available while upgrades are done starting early August

Spallumcheen adventure park proposed

Family hopes to turn township property into park with mountain coaster, zip lines, trails

Vernon boil water notice rescinded

Residents of Tronson Road from Kin Beach to Tavistock under boil advisory since Friday

Salmon Arm court hears of Enderby child pornography charges

Offences alleged to have taken place on March 31 of this year

IPE Parade deadline drawing near

The Interior Provincial Exhibition & Stampede is fast approaching, and this year’s… Continue reading

Hurlburt Park officially opens in Vernon

Former camp added to city’s lakeside collection

‘Fearsome-looking animal’ fossil discovered in Kootenay National Park

Researchers expect the animal was living at the bottom of the sea

‘Weird, creepy, inappropriate’ short films ends in suspension for B.C. teacher

James Thwaites was a teacher on call in the Nechako Lakes school district in early March 2018

Man wanted for alleged assault believed to be in the South Okanagan

RCMP says do not approach the man if found

Watchdog investigates video of Vancouver cop firing beanbag rounds at man on sidewalk

The investigation will be overseen by the OPCC but carried out by an outside police force

‘Human error’ caused mistakes in 32,000 B.C. Grade 12’s transcripts: education minister

Fleming said that ‘grades will be communicated directly to post-secondary institutions’

Police probe ‘suspicious vehicle’ thought to be linked to B.C. fugitives in northern Ontario

Caller thought males could be Kam McLeod, Bryer Schmegelsky of Port Alberni

Chill out with Dairy Queen to support BC Children’s Hospital on Aug. 8

Annual event set for Thursday, Aug. 8 across province

B.C. Conservation Service defends three arrests as officers shoot problem bears

Three people charged under BC Wildlife Act in Coquitlam

Most Read