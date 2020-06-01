(Black Press Media file)

Kelowna police seek witnesses to fatal collision

The crash was discovered in the 3100-block of Bulman Road in Kelowna around 5:30 a.m. on June 1

The Kelowna RCMP is seeking witnesses to a fatal vehicle crash that occurred early Monday morning.

On June 1, just after 5:30 a.m., police responded to a report of a fatal rollover that was discovered in the 3100-block of Bulman Road in Kelowna. The occupant of the vehicle had been ejected and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The scene of the crash remains closed for processing. Investigators are currently trying to identify potential witnesses and will be canvassing the area for video surveillance to determine what led to the collision.

“This collision was not reported when it occurred,” said Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy, Kelowna RCMP.

“We are asking anyone who witnessed the collision, or has any information, to come forward and speak with us.”

Anyone with any information can also contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300, or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Vehicle crashes through carport in West Kelowna

READ MORE: Kelowna residents to hold peaceful rally in solidarity with BLM movement

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Follow me on Twitter

car crash

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Kelowna residents to hold peaceful rally in solidarity with BLM movement
Next story
Evacuation order and alerts issued for properties in Cawston area

Just Posted

Busy Vernon road faces work disruption

Traffic control will help in the 4800 block of Silver Star Road Tuesday and Wednesday, June 1-2

Structure fire in Lake Country

Fire crews are responding to a blaze on Pelmewash Parkway

High water floods Cherryville park

Water rushing through Hanson Park

Community supports Vernon restaurant fundraiser

The Fig donated proceeds from a day’s sales, along with donations, in memory of Heidi Bannick

Armstrong-Spallumcheen chamber rolling in grants

Chamber approved for nearly $40,000 in grants to help with projects; visitor centre opens this week

Bird strike highlighted as potential cause of fatal Snowbirds crash in B.C.: report

Crash killed one service member and injured the pilot

Trans Mountain starts B.C. leg of pipeline twinning project

Mostly finished in Alberta, Burnaby terminal expanding

Kelowna police seek witnesses to fatal collision

The crash was discovered in the 3100-block of Bulman Road in Kelowna around 5:30 a.m. on June 1

Evacuation order and alerts issued for properties in Cawston area

Flooding in region results in State of Local Emergency

Kelowna residents to hold peaceful rally in solidarity with BLM movement

The rally will be held at Stuart Park in Kelowna at 12 p.m. on June 5

NDP getting COVID-19 wage subsidy ‘indirectly,’ B.C. Liberal leader says

Andrew Wilkinson says he’s heard no concerns from public

Feds to fast-track $2.2B in funding for municipalities struggling amid pandemic

Funding would usually be doled out in two payments

Love flourishes at Peace Arch Park, but COVID-19 concerns loom

South Surrey park becomes only place for international couples to meet

Slow start to spring forecasted to lead to above average summer for B.C.: Weather Network

But June could be chillier than usual, forecasters say

Most Read