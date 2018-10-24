Kelowna postal workers are on strike

CUPW workers are on strike this morning in the Central Okanagan

If you live in the Central Okanagan, expect your mail to be delayed today.

Postal workers in the Kelowna area, which extends from Winfield to Peachland, are on strike for the next 24 hours.

According to the Canadian Union of Postal Workers website, CUPW locals are on strike in Toronto and Kelowna as of 6 a.m. PT.

Kelowna CUPW president Matthew Aitkens said the strike will last until 6 a.m. tomorrow morning as part of the union’s rotating strikes across the country.

READ MORE: Canada Post union announces rotating strikes in four Canadian cities

“We’re fighting for better wages. We want to alleviate the overburdening we experience on a daily basis, and Kelowna’s mail service is shut down today,” he said.

He expects the mail service will resume as normal tomorrow.

Postal workers have been fighting for a fairly-negotiated contract since January 2018, he said. “The Liberals just appointed a special mediator this morning to try and encourage the corporation to come to the table.”

On Oct. 21, The Canadian Union of Postal Workers said that the strikes will start in Victoria, Edmonton, Halifax and Windsor. The union said strikes will last for 24 hours with locations striking daily.

Most Read