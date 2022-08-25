(Kelowna RCMP/Submitted)

Kelowna prolific offender picked up again just days after last arrest

‘RCMP officers have over 423 police files with Justin Collins’

A Kelowna prolific offender with more than 420 police files has been arrested again.

RCMP responded to a call that someone was tampering with a vehicle in downtown Kelowna around 9:00 Thursday (Aug. 25) morning. When officers arrived the suspect was gone, however, through surveillance, investigators confirmed Justin Collins was the alleged offender, according to an RCMP release. Police arrested a man about an hour later on an outstanding warrant for breach of conditions and possession of stolen property.

Collins had just been arrested on Aug. 21 for assault, mischief, theft of mail, and breach of a probation order, appearing before a judge and then released from custody.

RCMP officers have over 423 police files with Justin Collins,” said Const. Mike Della-Paolera. “The Kelowna RCMP are advocating for system change to address repeat property offenders that effectively address the underlying and root causes of crime.”

Collins is currently being held in custody, awaiting court.

Pop-up banner image