Kyle and Justin Radis are charged with aggravated assault and robbery of a 17-year-old boy along the Rail Trail on Nov. 9, 2021. (Photo/Kelowna RCMP)

Kelowna Rail Trail attackers found, one in custody

A teenage boy was attacked while riding his bike in 2021

Two men associated of an assault on a teenager on the Rail Trail in Kelowna have been re-arrested after failing to show up for a court date on Dec. 15.

The RCMP would like to thank the public for their assistance in locating Kyle and Justin Radis, who were charged with assault after allegedly attacking a 17 year old in Nov. 2021.

READ MORE: Kelowna teen seriously injured after attack, robbery on Rail Trail

The teen, named Dallas, suffered a fractured skull, broken ribs, a collapsed lung, a concussion, dental and nasal fractures, and extensive bruising in the attack.

Dallas was riding his bike down the trail when he was assaulted by two men who stole his bike, shoes and phone.

READ MORE: Fundraiser launched for Kelowna teen attacked, robbed on Rail Trail

“We are grateful for the assistance of both the local media outlets and the community in helping track down these two individuals,” said Cst. Mike Della-Paolera Media Relations Officer with the Kelowna RCMP.

One of the men remains in custody while the other was released. Both accused are required to attend court on Jan. 9.

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
