Kelowna raises $91,000 at ‘Cycle for Strong Kids’

Riders were all smiles at Cycle for Strong Kids, raising a whopping $91,000 for local underprivileged children at the YMCA of Okanagan’s largest fundraiser. 100% of donations will directly subsidize vital Y programs for children whose families struggle to afford them. (YMCA of Okanagan)

An Okanagan YMCA fundraiser saw nearly 350 cyclist come together to raise money for the YMCA Strong Kids Campaign.

Cycle for Strong Kids which happened on Sunday May 26, raised $91,000 with an outdoor cycle class.

“We are blown away by the generosity of our community,” said VP of Marketing for the YMCA Rhonda Zakala. “The riders all had a blast at the event, but it pales in comparison to how much fun they’ve gifted back to local kids, granting them access to summer camps, after school programs, basketball, swim lessons and so many other vital programs many parents can’t afford on their own.”

The funds will go towards helping low income families enroll their children in programs like swimming, sports and summer camps. “These donations also allow the Y to offer select community initiatives completely free, including employment, young parent and mental wellness program for vulnerable youth; and an after-school enrichment program for high risk children,” said Zakala.

She said the success of the cycle is accredited to the volunteers, donors and sponsors.

1 in 5 children in the Central Okanagan are living in poverty. “Having equal access to character and strength building programs are vital to bridge the poverty gap these children have no control over,” said Zakala.

To learn more about the Strong Kids Campaign or how to sign up for next year’s Cycle for strong kids, visit the YMCA Okanagan’s website.

