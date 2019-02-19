Kelowna raises concerns over safety, policing with Centre of Gravity organizers

The mayor said it was a mutual decision between organizers and the city to postpone the festival

Kelowna’s mayor says it was a mutual decision between the organizers of Centre of Gravity and the city to put off the festival for a year in order to address safety and policing concerns.

Mayor Colin Basran said the city voiced some concerns with the organizer and that it’s happy with the decision the organizers made to cancel the event for this year.

In a statement issued last week, organizers announced the festival would not be held until 2020. Organizers have remained tight-lipped to the reason why, responding to an email request for comment by referring back to the statement posted on COG’s website.

While Basran said there are positive aspects to the event, there are a number of things that need to be addressed including policing and safety.

In July, a 16-year-old girl died of an overdose while attending the festival.

Kelowna paramedics have also outlined a significant increase in overdoses during party weekends in Kelowna.

There were 17 reported overdoses during the July 27 weekend, the same weekend Centre of Gravity was held in City Park.

Last year saw musicians Keys N Krates, Elephante, GTA, Spag Heddy, Kill the Noise, Grey, Neon Steve and more perform.

The beach festival featured live performances on two stages, more than 150 international athletes competing in everything from beach volleyball to basketball, freestyle motocross, skateboarding and BMX.

