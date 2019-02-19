Kelowna raises concerns over safety, policing with Centre of Gravity organizers

The mayor said it was a mutual decision between organizers and the city to postpone the festival

Kelowna’s mayor says it was a mutual decision between the organizers of Centre of Gravity and the city to put off the festival for a year in order to address safety and policing concerns.

Mayor Colin Basran said the city voiced some concerns with the organizer and that it’s happy with the decision the organizers made to cancel the event for this year.

In a statement issued last week, organizers announced the festival would not be held until 2020. Organizers have remained tight-lipped to the reason why, responding to an email request for comment by referring back to the statement posted on COG’s website.

READ MORE: Kelowna’s Center of Gravity cancelled for 2019

While Basran said there are positive aspects to the event, there are a number of things that need to be addressed including policing and safety.

In July, a 16-year-old girl died of an overdose while attending the festival.

READ MORE: 16-year-old girl dies at Centre of Gravity festival in Kelowna

Kelowna paramedics have also outlined a significant increase in overdoses during party weekends in Kelowna.

There were 17 reported overdoses during the July 27 weekend, the same weekend Centre of Gravity was held in City Park.

READ MORE: Spike of potential drug ODs on Kelowna’s party weekends

Last year saw musicians Keys N Krates, Elephante, GTA, Spag Heddy, Kill the Noise, Grey, Neon Steve and more perform.

The beach festival featured live performances on two stages, more than 150 international athletes competing in everything from beach volleyball to basketball, freestyle motocross, skateboarding and BMX.

@carliberry_
carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Wilson-Raybould invited to testify at committee on SNC-Lavalin affair
Next story
NEB rejects call to expand scope of Trans Mountain pipeline review

Just Posted

‘Bullet missed me by an inch’: Man recounts friend’s killing at Kamloops hotel

Penticton man witnessed Summerland resident Rex Gill’s murder in Kamloops

Cougar “living” next door to Vernon elementary school

Conservation Office has been alerted and monitoring large cat

B.C. BUDGET: Surplus $374 million after bailouts of BC Hydro, ICBC

Growth projected stronger in 2020, Finance Minister Carole James says

Canadian singing legend returns to Vernon

Murray McLauchlan to play Vernon Performing Arts Centre Monday, June 17

Highway 97 north of Summerland could be open by end of week

Detour in place as crews continue to clear rock slide and stabilize area

VIDEO: 8 things you need to know about the 2019 B.C. budget

Surplus of $247 million with spending on children, affordability and infrastructure

A Mother’s Wish: Ryan Shtuka’s mother wants her son to be ‘forever known’

‍‍‍‍‍“Let me tell you a story …. it all began with a boy named Ryan”

Three cougar sightings in Central Okanagan

Two cougars have been reported in Lake Country

Vehicle located in 2018 Shuswap abduction attempt

Chase RCMP say car used has since been sold, suspect still at large

We like it! Readers support the shift in Family Day dates

Readers support the date switch, while Ski Resorts may not

Dog dies in Kamloops RV fire

According to a fundraiser posted on social media, the cause of the fire was electrical

Friendship accord may help with rail trail funding and other initiatives

Agreement between Splatsin, Sicamous and Enderby to be signed Feb. 25

B.C. BUDGET: Income assistance raise still leaves many below poverty line

$50 per month increase included in funding for poverty and homelessness reduction

B.C. BUDGET: Indigenous communities promised billions from gambling

Extended family caregiver pay up 75 per cent to keep kids with relatives

Most Read