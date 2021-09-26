Kelowna RCMP, COSAR, Vernon Search and Rescue and BC Emergency Health Services responded to the area and located a single-vehicle collision of an ATV with two occupants. One of the occupants, a 52-years-old male, was pronounced dead at the scene. (Contributed)

Kelowna RCMP and BC Coroners Service investigate fatal ATV collision in Lake Country

The incident happened at approximately 3 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 25

Kelowna RCMP and BC Coroners Services are investigating a fatality involving an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) in the Postill Lake area in Lake Country.

On Saturday, Sept. 25 at approximately 3 a.m., Kelowna RCMP received a distress signal from a GPS device in the Postill Lake area near Wallaston Forest Service Road and Brunette Forest Service Road. Shortly after, Emergency Health Services and Central Okanagan Search and Rescue (COSAR) reported that they were responding to a report of a single-vehicle collision involving an ATV.

Kelowna RCMP, COSAR, Vernon Search and Rescue and BC Emergency Health Services responded to the area and located a single-vehicle collision of an ATV with two occupants. One of the occupants, a 52-years-old male, was pronounced dead at the scene. The second occupant, also a 52-years-old male, was airlifted to hospital in serious and life-threatening condition.

“On behalf of COSARs members, I would like to share our sincerest condolences to the families of those involved in this accident.”, said COSAR president Brad Trites.

No further information will be released by the RCMP or the BC Coroners Service at this time. The investigation into the cause of the collision is ongoing.

