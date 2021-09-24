Krystal Moyan. (Contributed)

Krystal Moyan. (Contributed)

Kelowna RCMP appeals for information regarding suspicious death

Mounties confirmed the identity of the woman found dead on side of Highway 33 as 41-year-old Krystal Moyan

Kelowna Mounties are looking for help in retracing the final steps of a woman leading up to her untimely death.

The RCMP has confirmed the identity of the woman whose body was found along Highway 33 near Nickel Road on Sept. 19 as 41-year-old Krystal Moyan.

The local detachment’s Serious Crime Unit has taken over the investigation and the death is being considered suspicious — though it is not confirmed to be a homicide at this time as the RCMP is waiting on medical reports from the BC Coroners Service.

“Retracing Krystal’s movements leading up to her death is one of the priorities for our investigators and we urge anyone who may be able to assist us with this to contact us immediately,” states Cst. Solana Paré of the Kelowna RCMP.

Mounties are hoping to speak with anybody who saw Moyan on the evening of Sept. 18 or the morning of Sept. 19. They’re also appealing for dash camera footage from anybody who was travelling in the area between midnight and 7 a.m. on Sept. 19.

Police describe Moyan as a five-foot-five Indigenous woman with a medium build, short black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black and grey winter jacket, a red T-shirt, dark sweatpants and black Nike shoes with a white sole and white logo.

Anybody with information is asked to call the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or crimestoppers.net.

READ MORE: Memorial created for Kelowna woman found dead near Highway 33

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

DeathKelownaOkanaganRCMP

Previous story
BC Housing vows to fight for ‘vital’ Penticton shelter in court
Next story
Cache of weapons recovered after homeless man shot with a crossbow in downtown Vancouver

Just Posted

Doug Gordon, owner and beekeeper of The Okanagan Honey Co., was one of eight agriculture entrepreneurs in the inaugural REACH program that began in October 2020. (Mike Babott/Rhythm Productions)
REACH returns to boost North Okanagan ag industry workers

File photo
Vernon could head back to polls in December

Vernon’s Cobs Bread owner Heather Lastik and her team donated more than $500 a day to evacuees and firefighters combating the White Rock Lake wildfire in the summer of 2021. (Caitlin Clow - Vernon Morning Star)
Vernon business bakes up support for White Rock Lake wildfire victims

The front door was found smashed in at the Gentleman’s Barbershop and Shave Parlour Thursday morning (Sept. 23) and equipment was stolen. (@thegentlemensshop - Instagram)
Vernon rallies behind broken-in barbershop