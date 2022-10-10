Ecole Dr. Knox Middle School offers dual French Immersion and English track curriculums. (File photo)

Ecole Dr. Knox Middle School offers dual French Immersion and English track curriculums. (File photo)

Kelowna RCMP ask for information after racist spray paint at middle school

The vandalism was noticed on Sunday Oct. 9

Racist graffiti on Dr. Knox Middle School in Kelowna shocked people on their Sunday, Oct. 9, morning walk.

The Kelowna RCMP is investigating the mischief and form of “hate crime” that was spray-painted on the portables at the North Kelowna school.

Cst. Mike Della-Paolera said that the vandalism included several racist remarks including swastikas, and references to the “N” and “F” words.

“It’s disturbing to see this kind of hate,” said Della-Paolera, Kelowna RCMP media relations officer. “There is no place in Kelowna for this lack of humanity and our investigators are working with the school to track down and identity those responsible.”

Kelowna RCMP and school officials are working to have the graffiti painted over before students return to class on Oct. 11.

The school is working with the RCMP to identify who is responsible for the vandalism. The police are asking anyone with information or video footage from their home security systems to come forward and reference the file number 2022-63798.

