Missing Kelowna woman found safe

The 51-year-old from Africa was last seen July 15

Kelowna RCMP is asking the public’s help in locating Belinda Turabamiwe. (contributed)

Update 2:30 p.m.

Belinda Turabamiwe has been found safe.

Kelowna RCMP is thanking the public for its assistance.

Original 9:40 a.m.

Kelowna RCMP is looking for 51-year-old Belinda Turabamiwe.

The woman was last seen July 15 around 10 p.m.

Turabamiwe’s disappearance is said to be out of character for her by family.

The Burundi, East Africa native is described as five foot 10, 175 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Kelowna RCMP or Crime Stoppers are reference file number 2023-40749.

