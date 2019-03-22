Kelowna RCMP bust speeding, uninsured driver with $1,357 fine

RCMP keeping watchful eye on roads now that roads are bare

An uninsured motorcyclist is feeling the heat of spring after being caught speeding down Highway 97 on Thursday.

The driver was hit with a $1,357 fine and the motorcycle was impounded.

Kelowna RCMP are reminding drivers that even though the roads are now with less snow and ice, that drivers must still drive safe on streets throughout the Okanagan and especially HWY 97.

READ MORE: Car torched: $1,000 reward offered for return of stolen massage machine

READ MORE: Dust advisory in affect for Kelowna

Excessive speeding can cause large fines as well as vehicle impounds.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Fundraiser for South Okanagan “supermom” who died suddenly
Next story
Kelowna coffee maker responds to product recall

Just Posted

Army of support behind Morning Star saleswoman battling cancer

GoFundMe helps empower Sue Folliott’s fight

Okanagan College to develop wellness strategy for drug use

The Kelowna campus has 28 employees trained in the use of naloxone.

Vernon Falcons soar to season-ending bronze

Vernon Minor Hockey female atom division squad loses semifinal nail-biter at Kelowna tourney

Vernon councillor wins award for efforts to end racism

Vernon city councillor Dalvir Nahal received the award for her work to increase awareness of the Sikh culture and history, by breaking down cultural barriers in the Okanagan to fight racism.

Vernon-based artist’s work featured at Kelowna airport

David Wilson Sookinakin’s Water Travels a Cycle will be featured at the departure gates

Protective human chain forms around Victoria mosque for Friday prayer

Islanders stand arm-in-arm to show support in aftermath of New Zealand shootings

AquaVan comes to Okanagan Science Centre

200-litre mobile touch tank allows you to get up-close with marine invertebrates

Boy who went missing from park remains largest probe in Victoria police history

The four-year old Victoria boy went missing without a trace on March 24, 1991

WestJet sticking with Boeing 737 Max once planes certified to fly

WestJet had expected to add two more of the planes this year to increase its fleet to 13

No joke: Kelowna’s first zero-waste grocery store to open April 1

Farm Bound Zero Waste has announced its opening date

Motorcyclist dies after three-vehicle crash on old Island Highway

Accident happened at 12:15 p.m. Friday near Country Club Centre in Nanaimo

Protective human chain forms around B.C. mosque for Friday prayer

Vancouver Islanders stand arm-in-arm to show support in aftermath of New Zealand shootings

Kelowna RCMP bust speeding, uninsured driver with $1,357 fine

RCMP keeping watchful eye on roads now that roads are bare

Homeless South Okanagan man allegedly doused in ice water while he slept

Community outraged at treatment of well-known homeless community member

Most Read