Kelowna RCMP catch alleged bank robber

A 43-year-old Kelowna man, armed, allegedly robbed a financial institution in Rutland this morning

A man has been arrested after allegedly robbing a bank in Rutland, Friday morning.

After reports of a robbery in progress, Kelowna RCMP raced to a financial institution in the 300 block of Highway 33 West shortly after 9:45 a.m. According to police, the suspect was reportedly armed.

Upon arrival, police established a perimeter and began to search for the suspect.

The Capital News previously reported that a large police presence could be seen in Rutland at the TD Bank at Plaza 33, as well as the intersection of Dougall Road South and Jurome Road.

RCMP confirmed, at the time, they were searching for an individual.

READ MORE: Heavy police presence in Rutland

Police explained the suspect entered the financial institution, approached a teller and allegedly demanded cash. He fled the bank on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

“Citizens advised police that the suspect was observed running through a neighbourhood nearby. Our officers located the suspect on foot in the area of 100-block of Adventure Road,” said RCMP Cst. Solana Paré, spokesperson for the Kelowna Detachment.

“Those officers pursued the suspect on foot, and managed to take that suspect into police custody without incident.”

The suspect, a 43-year-old Kelowna man faces potential charges and remains in police custody at this time.

