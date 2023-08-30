Kelowna RCMP is looking to reunite this piece of dental equipment to its rightful owner(s). (Photo/Kelowna RCMP)

Kelowna RCMP is looking to reunite this piece of dental equipment to its rightful owner(s). (Photo/Kelowna RCMP)

Kelowna RCMP drilling for details to find owner of specialized dental equipment

The equipment was found in an abandoned van in the 200 block of Harvey Ave. Aug. 14

Kelowna RCMP is looking to reunite a piece of specialized dental equipment with its rightful owner.

Around 4:30 a.m. Aug. 14, police found an abandoned rental van in the 2000 block of Harvey Avenue near Ambrosi Road.

During a search of the vehicle, officers recovered a Procera Scanner Mod 50 in a carrying case.

“This equipment is highly specialized and our online research indicates that it is also valuable,” Const. Mike Della-Paolera. “Whoever is missing it surely would want it back.”

If you recognize this equipment and are able to provide documentation of ownership contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 and reference file number 2023-47850.

READ MORE: Penticton to Kelowna bus service cancelled

READ MORE: Forest playground gone for students going back to school in West Kelowna

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitterand subscribe to our daily newsletter.

DentaldentistryKelownaRCMP

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
LGBTQ+ Canadians warned about US travel discrimination
Next story
Evacuation order issued for Sorrento properties, firefighters spend night battling blaze

Just Posted

Several vehicles were damaged in the Vernon Square parking lot Wednesday, Aug. 30. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
UPDATE: 1 dead in multi-vehicle crash in Vernon parking lot

Stephanie Young, #8 for the UBCO Heat, scored the team’s only goal in a tie game against the Mount Royal Cougars (Jason Wang/UBCO)
UBC Okanagan Heat is hot this season with spicy tie game

The Comox Valley Community Foundation photo.
Experts weigh in on dementia support amid Okanagan wildfire crisis

Caravan Farm Theatre in Spallumcheen hosts its fourth annual Outdoor Film Festival Sept. 7-10. (Contributed)
Outdoor film festival set for Spallumcheen farm