Kelowna RCMP identifies man found dead in car

Alexander Louis Hegedus was found dead in his vehicle on a forestry road east of Kelowna on March 22

The Kelowna RCMP Serious Crime Unit has identified 54-year-old Alexander Louis Hegedus of Peachland as the man found dead in a vehicle on a forestry road two weeks ago.

RCMP continues to investigate the death alongside the B.C. Coroners Service, the police service said in a news release Tuesday evening.

Hegedus, who was found dead in his vehicle on a rural forest service road east of Kelowna on March 22, was the owner-operator of Canadian Painters, a local business.

“The investigation into Alex Hegedus’s death is continuing at this time as serious crime investigators await the final results of the post-mortem autopsy, conducted earlier today in the Okanagan,” RCMP Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said in a news release.

Kelowna RCMP released a photo of Hegedus with hopes of new witnesses coming forward with any contact or sightings of Hegedus in Kelowna, West Kelowna or Peachland on the day his body was found.

On that day, Hegedus was wearing white painter’s pants and a white T-shirt with his company’s logo (pictured below) on the front-left chest area. He was believed to be driving his dark grey or charcoal coloured Ford F-150 XLT, full-size, four-door crew cab, 4×4 pickup truck, which had a matching canopy.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Kelowna RCMP serious crimes tip line at 250-470-6236. Or remain entirely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net or by texting tips to CRIMES (274637).

 

The logo on the shirt Alexander Louis Hegedus, 54, was believed to be wearing the day he was found dead in his vehicle on a forestry road east of Kelowna on March 22. Photo courtesy Kelowna RCMP

