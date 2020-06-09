The body of Yolanda Mae Lemky, 39, was found near Kinsmen Park in Kelowna on June 2, 2020. (Contributed)

Kelowna RCMP identify woman found dead near bird sanctuary

Yolanda Mae Lemky, 39, has been identified by RCMP as the person whose body was found on June 2

The Kelowna RCMP has released the identity of a woman found dead on a Kelowna beach last week in an effort to determine her actions prior to her death.

The deceased has since been identified by investigators as 39-year-old Yolanda Mae Lemky. Her body was found on the shore near the Maude Roxby Wetlands Boardwalk, a local bird sanctuary, on June 2.

RCMP and the BC Coroners Service continue to investigate the circumstances which surround Lemky’s death, as police work to establish a timeline.

“Retracing Yolanda’s movements leading up to her death is one of the priorities for our investigators and we urge anyone who may be able to assist us with this to contact us immediately,” said Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy of the Kelowna RCMP. “In particular, we are looking to speak with anyone who saw or spoke with Yolanda on June 1 in the afternoon or evening. We are also looking to identify a Caucasian man with short salt and pepper hair who we believe was in her company that day.”

READ MORE: RCMP seize illicit drugs from Kelowna residence

READ MORE: Risk of Okanagan flooding decreases despite rainy week ahead

Though the cause of Lemky’s death has not been determined, the RCMP do not believe criminality was involved.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300. Or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving a tip online at crimestoppers.net.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

DeathRCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Kelowna startup receives funding to develop COVID-19 test
Next story
Online portal to connect buyers and sellers of COVID-19 supplies launched

Just Posted

Man run over by lawnmower near Vernon

Contractor ‘very lucky,’ but taken to hospital with leg injury

Risk of Okanagan flooding decreases despite rainy week ahead

The River Forecast Centre has ended its high streamflow advisory for the Central and North Okanagan

Vernon’s downtown Salvation Army store to close doors

Vernon’s second location prepares to reopen June 22 amid COVID-19 pandemic

SilverStar gears up for delayed summer opening

Resort summer season delayed and reduced hours

Semi lands in ditch past Vernon’s Hospital Hill

WATCH: Traffic is single-lane only southbound as crews deal with scene

VIDEO: Country stars release song in memory of Capt. Casey, who died in Snowbirds crash

Brian John Harwood and Dustin Bird co-wrote the track, which features 18 Canadian country artists

Okanagan Nation Alliance’s Building a Better Future Bursary deadline fast approaching

The deadline for this year’s bursary is June 19

Racist comments hurled at two women in Vancouver Island restaurant

Police called in, man arrested

Kelowna startup receives funding to develop COVID-19 test

Metabolic Insights Inc. received a $300,000 grant from the National Research Council

Kelowna RCMP identify woman found dead near bird sanctuary

Yolanda Mae Lemky, 39, has been identified by RCMP as the person whose body was found on June 2

Revelstoke Mountain Resort opening for the summer June 26

New additions to summer activities include a zip line and 18 km of mountain biking trails

Kootnekoff: Facial Recognition Technology

Lawyer Susan Kootnekoff discusses the possibility big brother might be watching you

COVID-19: B.C. completing single-site work for senior care homes

Care aides get retroactive pay increase to union rates

Blaze inside garage quickly extinguished by Penticton firefighters

Penticton Fire Department was called to a garage fire this morning

Most Read