Kelowna RCMP invesigating 59 vandalized bus shelters

The vandalism could cost taxpayers of Kelowna at least $50,000

Fifty-nine transit shelters have been vandalized across Kelowna, according to RCMP.

A witness told police that on, Jan. 22, they saw an older model, blue Nissan or Toyota vehicle slowly drive past one of the shelters on Rutland Road. The witness heard a powered air gun firing and glass shattering.

“In addition to denying transit users some protection from our winter weather, these incidents of vandalism have cost the taxpayers of Kelowna at least $50,000, just to replace the glass alone,” said City of Kelowna transit service coordinator Mike Kittmer.

The investigation into the incidents is ongoing.

Kelowna RCMP is looking for anyone who might have information on the incidents. To make a report, Kelowna’s RCMP number is 250-762-3300. If you have information but would like to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.crimestoppers.net.

City of KelownaRCMP