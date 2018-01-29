Kelowna RCMP investigate numerous thefts from vehicles

Kelowna RCMP continue to investigate a number of theft from vehicles in the Kelowna area

Kelowna motorists are being warned once again that thieves are breaking into a number of local vehicles and stealing the items inside.

The Kelowna RCMP is continuing to investigate a number of theft from vehicles in the Kelowna area in recent weeks, including thefts that are occurring in secured parkades.

On Jan. 13th, RCMP received a report that a number of vehicles had been entered and items were stolen from a parkade on Chapman Place, near Rowcliffe Park.

“The building was equipped with a video-surveillance system and therefore RCMP members were able to view video footage of a male and female committing the crime,” says Const. Lesley Smith.

“Kelowna RCMP were able to capture an image of just the male suspect and are now posting his photo in hopes that someone will be able to identify this individual in order to further our investigation.”

RCMP are asking anyone who can identify the male or who might have further information regarding this crime to please contact the Kelowna RCMP Detachment at (250) 762-3300.

Remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net or by texting your tip to CRIMES (274637) ktown.

