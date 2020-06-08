(Black Press Media files)

Kelowna RCMP investigate reported Nazi salute at Black Lives Matter protest

A truck drove by the gathering and a passenger put his hand out of the window in what witnesses described as a Nazi salute

The Kelowna RCMP is investigating after reports of a vehicle passenger giving the Nazi salute on Friday, June 5.

The incident happened during the Black Lives Matter protest on Friday afternoon. While protesters were gathered in Stuart Park, a white Ford F350 drove by the gathering and a passenger in the vehicle put his hand out of the window in what witnesses described as a Nazi salute.

An investigation into the alleged act of racism is ongoing and there have been no arrests to date.

Anyone with any information about this incident can contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300. Or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving a tip online at crimestoppers.net.

