Kelowna RCMP were informed of the display toilet pooper on Wednesday afternoon. (Unsplash photo)

Kelowna RCMP investigating display toilet pooper

It is not known whether the man wiped or washed his hands following the incident

Sometimes, you just can’t hold it.

And sometimes, the nearest toilet doesn’t flush.

Staff at a business along the 2500 block of Enterprise Way found that out the hard way, making a smelly discovery after a man pooped in a display toilet on Wednesday afternoon.

Staff of the business, likely the Home Depot located at 2515 Enterprise Way, informed RCMP upon their discovery prompting an investigation.

The suspect has not yet been identified and it is not known whether or not he wiped or washed his hands following the incident.

READ MORE: Hells Angels, strippers partied at B.C. community centre

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Highway 33, near Kelowna, remains closed due to washout

Just Posted

Work on 32nd Avenue in Vernon to begin next week

Water main, storm sewer and sanitary sewer will be replaced; new traffic signal will be installed

Shuswap River levels receding faster than expected

The City of Enderby announced the reopening of Riverdale Drive, which was partially submerged

Water pooling on North Okanagan highways

DriveBC is reporting water pooling on various sections of highways in the area

Severe thunderstorm watch for Okanagan-Shuswap

Residents living in the Okanagan, Shuswap and Similkameen are to prepare for severe weather

Work continues on 48th Avenue in Vernon

The project is expected to be completed by mid-July

Ted Bundy to Robert Pickton: B.C. couple houses private ‘murderabilia’ collection

Couple hopes to have a museum one day

Mitchell’s Musings: On the road to reviving grad tradition

Columnist Glenn Mitchell looks at the once popular event of tagging Suicide Hill in Vernon

Canada encouraging Iran to ship PS752 black boxes to France as soon as possible

Garneau said Canada is OK with this plan

Kelowna RCMP investigating display toilet pooper

It is not known whether the man wiped or washed his hands following the incident

Ryga Arts Festival to include short play competition

Competition open to youth and adults in the Okanagan and Similkameen

Cross-Canada group calls for reopening of travel, tourism

B.C.’s summer restart still faces COVID-19 obstacles

Highway 33, near Kelowna, remains closed due to washout

Crews remain on scene to repair the section of road that has been damaged by the washout

Bike share likely not returning to Kelowna, e-scooters could be slowed

The city would need to provide a $1M a year subsidy to attract a new pedal, bike-share operator, staff say

Feds to implement temperature checks for travellers entering, leaving Canada

Land borders with the U.S. remain closed to non-essential traffic

Most Read