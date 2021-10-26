Kelowna RCMP investigating fatal vehicle collision

The driver was declared dead at the scene, while the 16-year-old passenger was transported to hospital

A blue Chevrolet car went off the road and down a large embankment near Spiers Road in Kelowna on Oct. 25, resulting in the driver dead and the passenger injured. (Jen Zielinski/Capital News)

Kelowna RCMP is investigating a single-vehicle collision that left one person dead and another injured Monday evening (Oct. 25).

Just before 10:30 p.m., Mounties responded to a report of a single-vehicle collision in the 3700-block of Spiers Road. Police said that a blue Chevrolet car went off the road and down a large embankment.

The adult male driver of the car was declared dead at the scene, while the 16-year-old male passenger was transported to hospital by BC Emergency Health Services with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

The scene of the crash was closed for several hours for processing. Investigators are now working to determine what led to the collision. The BC Coroners Service is also conducting its own investigation into the driver’s death. Due to the privacy of the deceased, RCMP said that no further details will not be released.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.

