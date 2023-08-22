A homicide occurred at a home in the 300 block of Hardie Road in Kelowna on Monday night, Aug. 21. (Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)

A homicide occurred at a home in the 300 block of Hardie Road in Kelowna on Monday night, Aug. 21. (Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)

Kelowna RCMP investigating late-night homicide

Officers were called to a home in the 300 block of Hardie Road on the evening of Aug. 21

Kelowna RCMP are investigating a homicide in Rutland.

Officers were called to a home in the 300 block of Hardie Road, near Dodd Road, in the late evening hours of Monday, Aug. 21 where a victim was located with life-threatening injuries.

The individual later died from their injuries.

“Kelowna RCMP are advising that one individual is in custody in relation to a homicide investigation,” Corp Michael Gauthier said in a news release. “The incident is considered isolated and there is no risk to public safety.

The Kelowna Serious Crime Unit has taken over the investigation.

READ MORE: Traders Cove hardest hit in Westside wildfire

READ MORE: Structural damage assessment from McDougall Creek wildfire in West Kelowna complete

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitterand subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Breaking NewsHomicideKelownaRCMP

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
‘Community spirit really shows in a crisis’: Kelowna wildfire evacuees face tiring days
Next story
More than 3,000 homes saved from McDougall Creek wildfire in West Kelowna

Just Posted

A donation centre has been opened at Vernon’s ESS reception centre at Kal Tire Place Arena for wildfire evacuees and firefighters, spearheaded by a pair of Vernon businesswomen who opened the centre Monday morning, Aug. 21, 2023. (Alison Ludditt photo)
Vernon businesswomen create donation centre for firefighters, evacuees

A motorcycle is part of a two-vehicle collision on Highway 97 south at Highland Road in Vernon. The incident happened at around 3:45 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22. Southbound traffic is being diverted to Old Kamloops Road. There is no word on any injuries. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Motorcycle involved in Vernon highway collision

The City of Vernon says it doesn’t have the resources to accept and distribute donations to evacuees at the ESS centre at Kal Tire Place, but the sentiment is always appreciated. (Caitlin Clow - Vernon Morning Star)
Vernon Elks Lodge seeking food donations for firefighters

RDKB Area C/Christina Lake Director Grace McGregor hopes to lead by example. She participated in the Christina Lake Fire Rescue sprinkler program and installed a WASP gutter-mounted sprinkler system on her own Christina Lake home. Homes that observe FireSmart principles and install sprinkler systems are more likely to withstand wildfire. Photo: Submitted
Roof sprinklers not advised in wildfire fight: Vernon fire chief