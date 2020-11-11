Kelowna RCMP investigating second city hall tagging incident

The Kelowna city hall was hit with graffiti for the second time

The suspect is described as six feet tall with a slim build. (Kelowna RCMP)

The Kelowna RCMP is investigating the second round of graffiti at the Kelowna city hall.

The detachment’s spokesperson Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy said they received a report that an unknown person had spray-painted messages regarding freedom and constraints on the city hall’s walls on the morning of Nov. 11.

Noseworthy said the incident occurred around 4:30 a.m.

“Our initial investigation has led us to search for a person of interest in this matter,” she said.

“He is described as approximately six feet tall, slim build, wearing ripped blue jeans, a balaclava, and a black winter jacket with a hood.”

Police have released a still photograph of the suspect in the hopes it will help identify the individual.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300. For anonymous tips, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

