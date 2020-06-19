Kelowna RCMP investigating serious crash on Lakeshore Road

The crash closed the area to traffic for several hours on June 18

The Kelowna RCMP is investigating after a serious crash on the afternoon of Thursday, June 19.

Police said at approximately 3:45 p.m., officers were called to the 4000-block of Lakeshore Road near Crighton Road for a single vehicle incident. A car struck a telephone pole, the force causing the passenger side to separate.

The RCMP said the female driver was the only occupant at the time of the incident. She was transported by B.C. Emergency Health Services to hospital with serious injuries.

The area was closed to traffic for several hours as police processed the scene.

“The investigation, which is being led by the Kelowna RCMP Municipal Traffic Section is still ongoing at this time,” Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy said.

“Preliminary findings at the scene suggest that speed was likely a factor in the crash.”

If you witnessed the collision or have any information, you are asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP Municipal Traffic Section at 250-762-3300.

Twila Amato

Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan

Follow me on Twitter