Kelowna RCMP investigating unexplained death of cattle

Cattle found dead near gravel road, east of the Kelowna Airport

Kelowna RCMP are investigating the death of two cattle on Postill Lake Road.

Police were called on Oct. 18 about the two dead cattle, approx. 2.5 kilometers up the gravel portion of the road, east of the Kelowna Airport.

The owner of the cattle told RCMP they were grazing in the open range in the area before they were discovered.

RCMP explained Oct. 21 the cattle were not harvested, but instead believed to be struck by a vehicle.

”We are attempting to determine how they came to their death and are appealing to the public for assistance,” said Cpl. Cory Lepine, of the livestock section of the RCMP.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the RCMP Livestock Section at 250-314-1800. Or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net.

READ MORE: Vehicle incident at Larson Hill causing delays up to one hour on Coquihalla

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: phil.mclachlan@kelownacapnews.com

@newspaperphil

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Crime