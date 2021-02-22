The RCMP Safe Place program will offer shelter for LGBTQ2S+ individuals if they feel unsafe and need police assistance. (Kelowna RCMP)

Kelowna RCMP launches safe place program for LGBTQ2S+ community

The program offers members of the LGBTQ2S+ community shelter if they feel unsafe

Kelowna RCMP is launching the RCMP Safe Place program in the city for members of the queer community.

Originally launched in Seattle, the police program works with local businesses and community groups to offer shelter for members of the LGBTQ2S+ community if they are feeling unsafe, where they can wait for police assistance.

The program requires businesses, organizations, schools and other institutions that want to participate to complete a form. Once completed, they will be provided with an RCMP SAFE PLACE decal or poster that can be displayed on the front window of the premises.

Kelowna RCMP said the goal of the program is to help protect LGBTQ2S+ members of the community who may have been victims of crime, are feeling unsafe or are in distress.

Once an organization joins the program, Kelowna RCMP is asking that LGBTQ2S+ folk must be allowed to enter and remain in the building until police arrive. Staff, employees, teachers, supervisors, counsellors or students are asked to call or assist victims in calling 911.

For more information, groups, businesses and organizations are asked to call Cst. Robyn Boffy at 250-762-3300 or by emailing Robyn.Boffy@rcmp-grc.gc.ca

