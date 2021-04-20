Kelowna RCMP-led drug investigation nets charges for 4 in Lower Mainland

Cops seized 12 kilograms of MDMA and $380K executing several search warrants in the Lower Mainland in 2018

A lengthy drug trafficking investigation headed by Kelowna RCMP Federal Policing officers has resulted in several charges against four Lower Mainland residents.

In March 2018, B.C. RCMP Federal Serious and Organized Crime investigators executed several search warrants across the Lower Mainland targeting a high-level MDMA trafficking and cocaine importation operation. Officers seized 12 kilograms of MDMA and $380,000 in cash through the course of that investigation.

The RCMP alleged the cash would have been used as a down payment for 18 kilograms of cocaine to be imported into Canada.

“This investigation is a great example of the work our members do to stem the flow of illicit drugs at home and abroad,” said Supt. Richard Bergevin, top cop of the B.C. RCMP Federal Serious and Organized Crime unit.

More than 200 investigators were involved in the investigation, coming from several RCMP detachments and partner agencies from the United States.

Martino Calabretti, Daniel Alexander, and Zlatko Gavric face charges of conspiracy to import cocaine. Additionally, Calabretti and Vincenzo Sansalone face charges of trafficking MDMA and MDA (synthetic amphetamine). Calabretti is facing two additional counts of trafficking MDMA.

All four men are scheduled to appear in court on April 20.

