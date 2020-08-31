Kelowna RCMP locate body of missing man

The man had been missing since Aug. 25, 2020

The Kelowna RCMP has located the body of a man who had been missing since Aug. 25, 2020.

Ronald Junior “Turk” Turchinsky was discovered on Aug. 28. and his death is not considered suspicious at this time.

Turchinsky, 80, was last seen on Monday in the Vernon area.

The BC Coroners Service is also investigating to determine how, where, when and by what means he came to his death. Due to the privacy of the deceased, neither organization will be releasing or confirming identity.

No other information is available at this time.

READ MORE: One dead, another injured following a shooting in Kelowna

READ MORE: Six things to do on International Overdose Awareness Day

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Follow me on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
National spotlight for Enderby theatre
Next story
B.C. rescuers, experts concerned about condition of three entangled humpbacks

Just Posted

Kelowna RCMP locate body of missing man

The man had been missing since Aug. 25, 2020

Morning Start: London cabbies have to memorize literally everything

Your morning start for Monday, Aug. 31, 2020

Township of Spallumcheen closing local road for culvert installation

Work on Eagle Rock Road begins Wednesday, Sept. 2

Six things to do on International Overdose Awareness Day

The day recognizes the impact of overdoses in our communities and to remember those who have been lost

Vernon tennis star takes aim at US Open

Vasek Pospisil begins singles play Tuesday, Sept. 1, against a German opponent

B.C. rescuers, experts concerned about condition of three entangled humpbacks

Humpbacks are classified as special concern under the Species at Risk Act

Family finds strong sense of community at BC Children’s Hospital

BC Children’s Hospital Dream Lottery has now sold out

Canada signs deals with two suppliers for potential COVID-19 vaccines

This is the third such deal Canada has made with COVID-19 vaccine developers

Pacioretty nets 2 as Vegas rallies to dump Vancouver 5-3

Canucks trail best-of-seven NHL playoff series 3-1

One man dead, another injured following a shooting in Kelowna

A man drove to hospital with the body of another man in the vehicle following the shooting

Conservative MP Kerry-Lynne Findlay apologizes for tweet linking Freeland, Soros

Soros is a frequent bogeyman of conspiracy theories from far-right figures

How would an O’Toole-led Conservative government handle the COVID-19 recovery?

How O’Toole responds to the Liberals’ plans will give a signal about where he intends to take his party’s policy

Toronto Raptors set to restart after emotional few days in NBA bubble

Raptors Fred VanVleet and Norman Powell were among the first to mention a boycott

Lehner makes 32 saves, Vegas blanks Vancouver 3-0 in NHL playoff clash

Golden Knights lead Canucks 2-1 in best-of-seven series

Most Read