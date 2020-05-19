(Black Press Media file)

Kelowna RCMP locate distraught man allegedly wielding weapon

The man was found on Springfield Road and Hollywood Road on Saturday following a weapons complaint

The Kelowna RCMP and the South East District Emergency Response Team were called to a complaint of a distraught man with a weapon on Saturday afternoon.

On May 16, 2020, at around 1:45 p.m., the Kelowna RCMP responded to a complaint of a distraught man who may have been in possession of a firearm. The RCMP contained the area of the 3800-block of Senger Road where he was believed to be located.

“After several hours, the man was located near Springfield Road and Hollywood Road in Kelowna,” said Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy.

“Front line officers chose to err on the side of caution and call for the support of the specially trained officers to assist with the potentially high-risk incident. The matter was resolved without issues, and we would like to thank the public for their cooperation.”

The matter is still under investigation. No charges have been laid at this time, and police are not releasing any further information.

READ MORE: Rain expected as businesses reopen in Okanagan

READ MORE: City of Kelowna’s Neighbourhood Grants to fund resident projects

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Follow me on Twitter

RCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. mom gets time served for $400K college admissions bribe
Next story
UBC researchers seeking public input on pandemic policies

Just Posted

Vernon shopping mall tenants start to open doors

Modified hours for Village Green Shopping Centre starting May 20

Injured pelican found near death in Okanagan released after lengthy rehab

The bird, found near Oliver, underwent seven months of rehabilitation

Vernon kitchen incidents fire up safety reminder

Vernon crews attended two separate incidents within in a matter of hours over weekend

Vernon parents surveyed on plans to send kids back to school

Restart plan includes June 1 back to school, part time, possibly full for essential workers

PHOTOS: Snowbirds pause flights as military, public mourn service member killed in crash

Capt. Jennifer Casey died in the Kamloops plane crash

WATCH: Okanagan pilots honour Snowbird with flyover

Check out photos and a video of the Kelowna event, from the air

Mitchell’s Musings: On the slow boat to a faster way of doing things

Columnist Glenn Mitchell examines the ‘improvements’ tech has made in our everyday lives

Province seeks feedback on proposed all-season recreation resort near New Denver

Mountain lodge, chairlifts, hiking and biking trails all part of massive resort

Princeton man walks away from paraglider accident

Flyer found by RCMP and paramedics

PHOTOS: Hungry hawk versus reluctant rattler showdown recorded by B.C. photographer

Not the first time photographer was in right place at right time to document an unusual encounter

UBC researchers seeking public input on pandemic policies

People can have their voice heard in an online deliberation series

Kelowna RCMP locate distraught man allegedly wielding weapon

The man was found on Springfield Road and Hollywood Road on Saturday following a weapons complaint

B.C. mom gets time served for $400K college admissions bribe

More than 50 parents, coaches and others have been charged in the admissions cheating scheme

Petition urges City of Kamloops to rename road after victim in Snowbirds crash

The online petition asks to change the name of Airport Road to Capt. J. Casey Memorial Way

Most Read