Isaiah Ellis-Dickson. (RCMP/Submitted)

Kelowna RCMP look to find missing man who needs medication

Ellis-Dickson was last seen on Sept. 20

Have you seen Isaiah Ellis-Dickson?

Kelowna RCMP are asking for the public’s help in locating the 28-year-old man, who was last seen on Sept. 20 and was reported missing by his family. He has missed taking his required medication, which police say is unusual.

Ellis-Dickson is described as an Indigenous man, around 5’7” and 170 lbs. with dark shoulder length hair and brown eyes. He is experiencing homelessness.

Anyone with information about Ellis-Dickson’s whereabouts is asked to call Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.

@JakeC_16
Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of KelownaMissing womanRCMP

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Hot, dry conditions expected to continue as dozens of B.C. temperature records set
Next story
Landslide in northwestern B.C. threatens up to 100,000 spawning salmon

Just Posted

Shuswap member Randolph Sam sings and drums in front of Vernon city hall where two new flags were raised in honour of National Day of Truth and Reconciliation Friday, Sept. 30. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
‘We are not Native…we are Indians’: Okanagan elder

It was so hot on Sunday in the Vernon area that you could enjoy sitting on the shore of Okanagan Lake, soaking up the rays. Vernon established a new maximum high record of 25.3 degrees Sunday, Oct. 2, breaking the old mark of 24.4 established in 1904. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Vernon breaks 100-plus year temperature mark

Tristen Phillip of Vernon was last seen in Kamloops after 12 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2, and there has been no known communication since with family and friends. (Contributed)
Vernon woman missing in Kamloops

A woman from Clearwater, 35, has been identified as the victim in a motorcycle collision on Highway 97A near Grindrod Friday, Sept. 30. (File photo)
Clearwater woman identified as victim in North Okanagan motorcycle collision

Pop-up banner image