Kelowna RCMP looking to return stolen goods

The goods were stolen in Penticton and Lake Country in January

The Kelowna RCMP are looking to return stolen property back to its rightful owner.

Back on Jan. 27, the RCMP informed the public about $300,000 worth of stolen property found in Lake Country and Penticton from search warrents. Three seperate arrests were made for the three men who stole the goods (Jan. 13, Jan. 19, Jan 21).

In the stolen goods were tools with the following initials on them: “CRG”, “KS”, and “Mike R”. There were eight Delta faucets with unique barcodes.

The RCMP are asking if anyone has any information about who the goods belong to.

