Kelowna RCMP precinct. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)

Kelowna RCMP makes temporary changes amid COVID-19 pandemic

Big White’s community police office is now closed until further notice

In an attempt to ensure the safety of the public and its officers as the COVID-19 pandemic progresses, the Kelowna RCMP is making changes.

Big White’s community police office is now closed until further notice. Also, RCMP civil fingerprinting services will not be provided until further notice.

The RCMP has asked those who are exhibiting symptoms including fever, coughing and difficulty breathing to not come to the detachment for police services.

These changes are being made as a preventative measure and do not affect 911 service or calls to the non-emergency police line 250-762-3300. Both of those services continue to be offered 24/7.

The RCMP also has an online crime reporting tool that can be used in lieu of going into the detachment to report crimes.

Residents and business owners from across the Kelowna Regional Detachment area, which includes the City of Kelowna, the City of West Kelowna, the District of Peachland and the District of Lake Country, with a valid email address, are able to use the online tool using their computers, smartphones or tablets to report a crime that meets the following criteria:

  • Your report will not require a follow up by a police officer
  • You have no witness nor suspect
  • You have lost something that costs less than $5,000
  • Someone has stolen something from you that costs less than $5,000
  • Someone has vandalized your property or car and it will cost less than $5,000 to repair it
  • There are no items involving personal identity, firearms, licence plates or licence plate validation decals

