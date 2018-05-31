Car of missing Vernon man found in Kelowna

Kelowna police are now narrowing the search for Jordan Mooney to the McKinley Landing area

The Kelowna RCMP say it has narrowed its search for a missing Vernon man after the man’s vehicle was discovered abandoned in a neighbourhood between Kelowna and Lake Country.

Jordan Alexander Mooney was last seen when he left a home in the Dilworth area of Kelowna, in the late evening hours of Sunday, May 27.

“After releasing the description of Jordan’s vehicle to the media, a Kelowna resident spotted his vehicle abandoned in the McKinley Landing area,” said RCMP Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

“As a result, we now have a possible last known location for Mr. Mooney and have already begun to search the area surrounding his vehicle.”

Earlier this week, the Kelowna RCMP said its officers were assisting the Vernon RCMP in looking for Mooney and, since his unexplained disappearance, had followed up on several possible leads and reported sightings with no success in finding him.

Police are concerned for Mooney’s health, as friends and family say it’s it is out of character for him to be out of contact for this amount of time.

Mooney is described as a 24-year-old Caucasian male, who stands five-feet, ten-inches tall and weighs approximately 180 pounds, He has short red hair and was last seen wearing a pair of black pants and a white t-shirt.

Kelowna RCMP Air Services have been called in to assist with an aerial search for our missing person. The search by ground began Wednesday night is continuing Thursday with the support of Central Okanagan Search and Rescue.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jordan Mooney is urged to contact their local police, the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 or the Vernon RCMP at 250-545-7171. To provide an anonymous tip call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net or by text a tip to CRIMES (274637) ktown.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.