Kelowna RCMP officer nearly struck by vehicle while directing traffic

The Kelowna RCMP is searching for a vehicle that nearly struck a police officer directing traffic on Wednesday night.
According to the RCMP, an officer was at the scene of a two-car collision at the intersection of Pandosy Street and Harvey Avenue at around 8:00 p.m. He had stopped all traffic to allow an ambulance to leave the scene when a brown or dark red newer model small SUV approached the scene eastbound on Harvey Avenue.
The vehicle slowed down at first, but then allegedly accelerated at a high rate of speed towards the officer standing at the intersection.
“Thankfully our officer managed to get out of the path of the vehicle, and avoid serious injury,” said Const. Jocelyn Noseworthy.
“He was, however, close enough to break the driver’s side window of the suspect vehicle with his flashlight.”
The vehicle was last seen fleeing southbound on Ellis Street. Despite extensive search after the incident, the vehicle could not be located.
