Kelowna Advanced Life Support Paramedic, Karl Konneke, pictured with the blue advanced life-support backpack, which was stolen from a BCEHS vehicle early Saturday (April 11) morning. (Photo - BCEHS)

Kelowna RCMP recover medical gear stolen from BC Emergency Services

Thanks to a tip from the public, the gear was found fully intact

The Kelowna RCMP have located and recovered a backpack full of medical equipment that was stolen from BC Emergency Health Services in Kelowna on April 11.

In the early morning hours of Saturday, April 11, some time between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m., one of Kelowna’s BCEHS support vehicles, parked outside BC Ambulance station 341 in Rutland, was broken into. The thief entered the vehicle through a side window on the canopy of the truck.

Some equipment was rummaged through, but the equipment stolen was a very large, backpack-style medical kit.

Thanks to a tip from the public, the backpack was found fully intact, including all the medical equipment.

“I would like to give a huge thank you to everyone who helped out,” said Michael Boyarski, district manager, BC Emergency Health Services.

“We appreciate all the support we are receiving from the public.”

READ MORE: ‘Incredibly disheartening’ say Kelowna paramedics after vehicle broken into, equipment stolen

READ MORE: Kelowna fire crews knock down house fire on Alameda Court

