Kelowna RCMP precinct. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)

Kelowna RCMP search for suspect in violent wallet theft

The woman was walking along McCurdy Road when she was pushed down by a passing male

Kelowna RCMP is looking for any potential witnesses after a young woman had her wallet stolen on Saturday night.

About 10:30 p.m., the woman was walking along McCurdy Road when she was pushed down by a passing man. The victim fell to the ground and her wallet fell out of her pocket. The suspect demanded the victim give him her wallet, but noticed it on the ground and grabbed it. The suspect ran southbound down Franklyn Road.

The man is described as a:

  • Caucasian
  • in his 40s
  • wearing all black clothing

“The Kelowna RCMP was relieved to hear the victim was not seriously injured during this violent encounter,” said Const. Lesley Smith. “However, our Kelowna frontline officers will continue to investigate this robbery and are canvassing the neighbourhood and local businesses for any video surveillance they might have, in hopes of identifying the suspect responsible.”

Kelowna RCMP is asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident or noticed a suspicious male in that area on Saturday night, to please contact the Kelowna RCMP at (250) 762-3300.

READ MORE: Brother of Liquid Zoo owner in court on gun, drug charges

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Penticton Indian Band stands in solidarity with the Wet’suwet’en
Next story
Trans-Canada closed east of Golden due to avalanche hazard

Just Posted

Fundraiser launched for missing Vernon man

GoFundMe campaign already at halfway mark of $5K goal

Our history in pictures

Vernon’s vew from the top of the world

Support warms Vernon seniors centre

More than $54,000 raised at Furnace Fundraiser

Lecture series celebrates Okanagan art

David Doody presents at Vernon Art Gallery for UBCO Lecture Series

Commercial vehicle licensing cancelled in Vernon

City councillors heard concerns from businesses and advocates, ended decal program

VIDEO: Kenney wants feds to approve Teck mine for benefit of First Nations

‘Surely [reconciliation] means saying yes to economic development for First Nations people’

Kelowna-Lake Country MP calls for end to softwood lumber dispute

‘This brings the total jobs lost in the forestry sector to over 4,000 in B.C. alone,’ said MP Gray

UBC to be first Canadian institution to join open science platform

The new service aims to make transparency, collaboration and reproducibility easier

New cannabis course coming to Okanagan College

The new Recreational Cannabis Retail Sales course will launch online on Feb. 17

Opioid crisis to blame for shorter life expectancy in B.C. men, says Stats Can

Opioid crisis held responsible for declining life expectancy

JUUL responds to Vernon’s vaping concerns

President of JUUL Labs Canada says numbers reported in local vape presentation inaccurate

Kelowna RCMP search for suspect in violent wallet theft

The woman was walking along McCurdy Road when she was pushed down by a passing male

Earthquake on top of highway closure a wake up call for Island’s West Coast

“When someone says, ‘Be prepared for 72 hours,’ that means exactly that: be prepared.”

Restaurant owners present cheque to family of Kelowna girl diagnosed with tumour

Central Kitchen and Bar staff recently held fundraiser to help with Elara’s treatment costs

Most Read