Kelowna RCMP seize drugs, weapons from downtown residence

Search warrant was in relation to an active criminal investigation into suspected drug trafficking

Drugs and weapons have been seized by Kelowna RCMP from a downtown residence.

Quantities of suspected illicit drugs, and a variety of weapons including firearms, imitation firearms, and prohibited weapons, were seized by police during a search warrant on Sept. 23.

Police searched the property, located in the 1000-block of Lawson Avenue in Kelowna, something they said was in relation to an active criminal investigation into suspected drug trafficking.

RCMP said two Kelowna residents were taken into custody during the execution of the search warrant at the residence. Those individuals, a 44-year-old man and a 34-year-old man, have been held in custody.

The matter has been submitted to Public Prosecution Service of Canada for consideration of charges.

The search warrant was executed by Kelowna’s RCMP Community Safety Unit, as well as the RCMP Police Dog Services.

Kelowna RCMP reminded the public that if you suspect criminal activity in your neighbourhood, to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300, or anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at www.crimestoppers.net or at 1-800-222-8477.

Email: phil.mclachlan@kelownacapnews.com

 

CrimeKelowna

