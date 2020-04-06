(File photo)

Kelowna RCMP seizes guns, illicit drugs following disturbance

RCMP seized three firearms and a variety of suspected illicit and prescription drugs

The Kelowna RCMP seized three firearms and a variety of illicit and prescription drugs after a disturbance in a parking lot on April 2.

That afternoon, just after 1:30 p.m., two RCMP officers began investigating a disturbance between two individuals in a lot along Highway 33.

One of the individuals was taken into police custody and incidental to his arrest, a large amount of suspected illicit drugs and cash were located in his possession. RCMP seized a loaded handgun and more drugs from a nearby vehicle believed to be associated with the same individual.

READ MORE: Kelowna man spit on cop while being arrested for break and enter

Further investigation led to the recovery and seizure of two additional non-restricted firearms from a nearby motel room.

Investigators have now determined that the restricted firearm had been reported stolen from a residence in West Kelowna in October of 2019.

The investigation is ongoing and both individuals could face criminal charges.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300. Or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving an online tip at crimestoppers.net.

Most Read