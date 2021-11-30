Multiple RCMP vehicles swarm Kelowna gas station

At least six RCMP vehicles were seen at a gas station in Kelowna on Tuesday night

Several RCMP vehicles swarmed a gas station on the corner of Pandosy Street and Cedar Avenue on Tuesday night.

A white pickup truck was surrounded at one of the gas station pumps by at least six RCMP vehicles at about 8:20 p.m., according to witnesses on scene.

Ten minutes later, three of the police vehicles departed, while other officers hauled items from the vehicle.

The gas station was not taped off and was open for business, stated a witness.

A woman and a dog, sat on a stoop in a blanket, while police talked to the driver of the truck. Witnesses could not confirm if she was in the vehicle.

More to come.

Kelowna RCMP surround the Shell gas station on Tuesday night. (Contributed)

READ MORE: Kelowna RCMP search for the owner of a stolen tool box

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twittersubscribe to our daily newsletter.

KelownaRCMP

Previous story
Atmospheric river puts more than 100 homes on evacuation alert in Hope

Just Posted

Coldstream’s Isaac (Ike) Olson earned his first international rugby cap for Canada Nov. 13, starting in the backs in a 24-0 win over Belgium in Brussels. (Olson family photo)
Coldstream rugby star earns Canadian cap

Dale Safinuk (left) is the new vice chair of Okanagan College’s board of directors while former vice chair Juliette Cunningham (right) takes over as chair. (Okanagan College photo)
Okanagan College elects new board chairs

Joe Murphy (12) and the Vernon Panthers will host the AA/AAA Interior/North Senior Varsity high school football championship, Friday, Dec. 3, at Greater Vernon Athletic Park. The AA Cats will take on the AAA Kelowna Owls. Kick-off is 7 p.m. (Darren Hove photo)
Vernon Panthers to host Kelowna in Interior football final

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix update B.C.’s COVID-19 situation from the Vancouver cabinet offices, Sept. 17, 2020. (B.C. government)
COVID-19 gathering rules being eased for Interior Health region