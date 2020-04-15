View of Trumpeter Court in Kelowna, B.C. on March 24, 2020. (Photo - Daniel Taylor)

Kelowna RCMP unable to provide update on murder in the Mission

The homicide occurred on March 24 in the 300-block of Trumpeter Court

Still no suspects, still no identification on the victim of Kelowna’s first homicide of the year.

Police remain tight-lipped about the shooting death of a man in Upper Mission last month.

On March 24, gunshots rang out in the 300-block of Trumpeter Court, just before midnight. Police arrived on the scene to find a man dead inside a vehicle near a home at the end of the court.

Shortly after the incident was reported, Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy had explained the Kelowna Serious Crime Unit (SCU) had taken over the investigation, which was in its early stages at the time.

Since then, The Kelowna RCMP has yet to provide any additional information on the incident, including the identity of the victim or if he was known to police. It is also unknown if there have been any arrests associated with the murder.

On April 15, Const. Solana Pare said there is no update and the investigation remains ongoing.

READ MORE: Kelowna RCMP investigating murder in Upper Mission

READ MORE: One year later after the tragic shooting spree in Penticton

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Follow me on Twitter

murder

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
World update: Orange exports surge; Nations pan U.S. decision to de-fund WHO
Next story
Canadians must wait weeks before COVID-19 restrictions can be loosened: Trudeau

Just Posted

Public helps RCMP slow, stop North Okanagan erratic driver

Incident happened northbound on Highway 97 near Vernon; suspected drug overdose on part of driver

Vernon seniors’ home manager called work home in COVID-19 lockdown

Canterbury Court GM opted to stay overnight for 3 weeks to ensure safety, health of residents

Boy spreads cheer in neighbourhood using T-Rex costume

Shuswap boy wanted his neighbours to forget about the quarantine blues, according to his mom

Vernon Vipers blueliner signs Canadian university deal

Landon Fuller will suit up next hockey season with Langley’s Trinity Western Spartans

Spallumcheen council meetings open to public electronically

Residents need to request code to be able to catch meetings via phone or electronic devices

Vernon crash nearly takes out recycling truck driver

Wednesday morning incident sends woman to hospital

Parks Canada extends closures until at least end of May

The agency is suspending camping, group activities and events across the country

Tissue rationing leads to arrest after B.C. woman allegedly coughs on grocery clerk

Police reviewed video, spoke with witnesses before making arrest

First-ever NBA Horse Challenge connects athletes virtually during pandemic

A number of NBA and WNBA stars go head to head while donating to State Farm charity

COVID-19: B.C. adds highway washrooms for truck drivers

Portable toilets installed at inspection, chain-up locations

Canadians must wait weeks before COVID-19 restrictions can be loosened: Trudeau

Re-opening too soon would mean all sacrifices being made now could be for nothing

Kelowna RCMP unable to provide update on murder in the Mission

The homicide occurred on March 24 in the 300-block of Trumpeter Court

World update: Orange exports surge; Nations pan U.S. decision to de-fund WHO

Comprehensive world news update on the COVID-19 crisis

Trudeau announces pay top-up for essential workers, expands emergency benefit

People who make some income will be able to qualify

Most Read