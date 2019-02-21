Kelowna RCMP urge hit and run driver to turn themselves in

An alleged hit and run occured late Feb. 18

  • Feb. 21, 2019 1:05 p.m.
  • News

Kelowna RCMP received reports that a woman was brought to Kelowna General Hospital late on Feb. 17 after being found severely injured.

The investigation since has led RCMP to believe the woman was hit by a vehicle and landed unconscious in a ditch near the corner of Ethel St. and Lawson Ave. RCMP believe the woman may have walked to the location from Bernard Ave. after she was found in the area by a security guard just after 9 p.m. Feb. 17.

The woman has suffered several broken bones and other injuries, and is still recovering at KGH.

RCMP believe the vehicle struck the woman, sometime after 8:10 p.m that night, and would have damage and that the damage should be evident that the vehicle had hit something or someone.

RCMP need the driver of the hit and run to turn themselves in, or for anyone with information from the incident to contact RCMP at 250-762-3300, or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or at www.crimestoppers.net.

