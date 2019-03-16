Earth homes similar to this one, are getting more interest in the Okanagan. Photo: Earth Homes with Asta Jankune FaceBook

Kelowna realtor investigating “earth homes” for the Okanagan

Sally Hollingsworth thinks earth homes are getting more and more interest.

Rentals and housing affordability is one of the biggest financial topics facing residents and homeowners across the province.

Sally Hollingsworth, a Kelowna realtor, has been intrigued by the interest shown in earth homes since she’s been researching the viabilities of one in the Okanagan for a client.

“They want to find an efficient green home, that saves on heating and cooling,” said Hollingsworth. “I think people are getting more interested because there is this whole element of society that wants to leave a lighter footprint.”

READ MORE: Okanagan-Shuswap weather: clouds today, warmer weather on the way

READ MORE: Lake Country bakery compared to grandmother’s cooking

Earth homes are smaller sized houses that are often built underground or built into a slope of a hill. Often times, a container house will be built into a caved hill and covered with soil and dirt to insulate the house.

The insulation gives allows less heating and cooling the house, said Hollingsworth, as the earth homes have average temperatures of 16 C year round.

Construction costs are less; the lot sizes are smaller and the containers, which cost around $4,000, can be stack-able and constructed into a comfortable home.

“I started envisioning a whole development that they can become. It would need forward thinking in our municipalities, as it’s more minimalistic. Less might be more,” said Hollingsworth.

While researching the possibility of earth homes in the Okanagan is one thing, getting the right work done to start building one is a different story.

Research of the desired lot, working on building schemes, finding out if there are environment sensitivities close to the desired lot, and communicating with an environment planner before the building planner are all necessities when it comes to building earth homes, as well as any new home on a lot.

READ MORE: VIDEO: B.C. logging truck had a close call minutes before it crashed

READ MORE: Rockets lose, fight for playoff lives Saturday night

“(People) need to do research, and find what’s allowable by the regional district,” said Hollingsworth. “A place where you can buy a lot where they are less expensive is because they’re (often) off the beaten path.”

“Finding (more) places where people can use these means communities need to open up to accommodate them.”

One of the big concerns is that the “ugly” containers could drop the surrounding prices of property value, but grass and gardens on top of the earth homes will add a cosmetic appeal to the already large financial appeal, especially during this time of discussing affordable housing, she said.

Since her research has begun, Hollingsworth said that there has been more and more interest from other realtors in the Okanagan looking to get more information.

Information on the Okanagan reality can be found at Hollingsworth’s website.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Scheer makes statement on mosque attacks after backlash for no mention of Muslims
Next story
‘Disgusting and shameful’: School dress code debate by B.C. trustees irk union head

Just Posted

Vernon Champion focuses on moving community forward

Through volunteer efforts and her work with Vernon MLA, Min Sidhu has made it a goal to give back to the community that welcomed her in 1993.

Crisis line seeks volunteers

CMHA’s 40-hour training program starts in April.

Understanding anxiety workshop comes to Vernon

The event takes place at the Vernon Church of Christ on Saturday, March 30 from 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.

Armstrong preps for flood potential

City reminds residents to be ready in case there is early flooding this season

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: clouds today, warmer weather on the way

Environment Canada forecasting almost 20 C weather later next week

VIDEO: B.C. logging truck had a close call minutes before it crashed

Dashcam video shows logging truck nearly lose its balance over a bridge

‘Disgusting and shameful’: School dress code debate by B.C. trustees irk union head

International Longshore and Warehouse Union president Rob Ashton calls out Chilliwack trustees

Girl, 12, missing from Williams Lake after last being seen near Highway 97

Rebecca Mann was last seen in the early morning hours on Pigeon Road

Bookkeeper gets jail time after stealing $2.2 million from B.C. company

Actual amount might be even higher, prosecution hints

Kelowna realtor investigating “earth homes” for the Okanagan

Sally Hollingsworth thinks earth homes are getting more and more interest.

Scheer makes statement on mosque attacks after backlash for no mention of Muslims

First statement was condemned quickly online for failing to specify that the attack was on Muslims

Wheelchair boxing demo prompts B.C. gym to take a jab at national movement

Shuswap boxing coach spearheads initiative for disabled athletes with international assistance

WorksSafeBC almost done ammonia probe 1.5 years after Fernie arena tragedy

Statutory agency inspects ammonia-based fish processing facilities, follows up outstanding orders

When gunman advanced on New Zealand mosque, 1 man ran at him

Abdul Aziz, 48, is being hailed as a hero for preventing more deaths during Friday prayers in New Zealand

Most Read