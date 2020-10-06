UPDATE: 84-year-old man dies after falling off KVR trail

UPDATE: 2:30 p.m.

The RCMP has confirmed an 84-year-old man has died after falling from the Kettle Valley Rail Trail on Tuesday afternoon.

The man and a friend had stopped for a rest just before the first trestle bridge on the trail, said an officer on scene, when the elderly man’s electric scooter fell over, causing the man to fall off the trail.

Crews responded to the incident around 12 p.m. to find one person had fallen from the trestle approximately 40 ft. and was at the bottom of the ravine.

The man was declared dead at the scene. The body is being transported to Kelowna General Hospital.

UPDATE: 2 p.m.

Rescue crews are currently at Kettle Valley Rail Trail responding to an 84-year-old man who fell of the rail bed.

Crews can be seen looking over the trestle bridge into the gully below.

Fire crews, EHS and COSAR remain at the scene.

The condition of the man is not known at this time.

Kelowna crews are responding to two separate rescues on Tuesday afternoon — one at Scenic Canyon and one on the Kettle Valley Rail Trail(KVR).

Dwayne Tresnich, search manager with Central Okanagan Search and Rescue, said the two calls came in almost concurrently.

At the KVR, an 84-year-old male fell off the rail bed near trestle one while hiking the trail. Conditions remain unknown at this time, Tresnich said.

Fire crews and COSAR remain at that scene as rescue efforts continue. A helicopter has been spotted circling the area.

A 74-year-old male with breathing difficulties was rescued from a trail at Scenic Canyon. He was airlifted to Kelowna General Hospital for treatment.

More to come.

READ MORE: Dog-themed brewery coming to Kelowna

Most Read