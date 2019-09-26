Kelowna resident offering reward for information on cat killer

Resident Rick Cote has raised more than $1,000 as a reward for any information about the killer

A Kelowna resident is offering an reaward to anyone with information on the person(s) involved in the death of a small kitten.

The kitten was found dead with a string tied around its neck Monday morning in an alley between Ponto Road and McIntosh Road in Rutland.

Following the incident, Kelowna resident Rick Cote began collecting money to offer a reward to anyone with information on the death of the cat. So far he has collected more than $1000.

This isn’t the first time a cat has been harmed in the area.

On the morning of July 5, a Rutland woman came home to find her cat’s mouth glued shut. The woman, who wished to stay anonymous, claimed her friend found her cat with glue seeping from its mouth and they had to cut it out and wash it with warm water.

It is not clear if these two incidents are related, although Sean Hogan of the BCSPCA has recommended to keep pets indoors at this time — cats especially — as it is safer.

Anyone with information on the death of these two cats is encouraged to call the local police and the BC SPCA cruelty hotline at 1-855-622-7722.

READ MORE: Rutland woman devastated after finding her cats mouth glued shut

READ MORE: Tortured cat found with string around its neck in Kelowna alleyway

@Niftymittens14
daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Body of missing woman found in Okanagan
Next story
‘Shame on you’: Demonstrators protest China-sponsored reception at UBCM

Just Posted

See nature through the eyes of local impressionists at Armstrong gallery’s October Art Show

Three artists’ works will be featured at the gallery from Oct. 3-26

2,500 Vernon residents remain without power after pole catches fire

Residents still without power expected to have to wait until late afternoon

Vernon crews to fix Highway 97 leak

Traffic will be affected during repairs while teams tackle persistent leak

Lorenzo’s cafe shutting down after 24 years in North Okanagan

The storied venue will host its last show on Oct. 26

$40K up for grabs at Vernon’s Prestige Classic Cashspiel

Local curling club to host big timers

Party leaders scatter from Vancouver Island to Montreal as campaign starts Week 3

Saint-Leonard-Saint-Michel has elected Liberals since it was created in the 1980s

Say it ain’t snow! Early winter blast expected for Kootenays, Okanagan

It’s going to look like winter, and feel like winter, as Arctic air meets a wet coastal system

Court date delayed for Kelowna man charged with attempted murder

Kevin Barrett faces two charges in relation to the attempted murder of his mother

Fans of Shuswap-filmed Rust Valley Restorers calling for second season

Rust Brothers crew acquire growing fanbase since appearing on Netflix

B.C.’s speculation tax under fire in first major legal challenge

Group petition filed Thursday in B.C. Supreme Court

NDP will tackle ‘housing crisis’ with affordable housing and up to $5,000 in rental support

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh’s campaign touches down on Vancouver Island

Stolen headstones recovered by West Kelowna RCMP

Bronze plaques were also stolen from cemeteries in Lake Country and Kelowna

Westbank Opry to feature Mikie Spillett

Concert will be held Sunday, Sept. 29

Caribbean bistro in Vancouver vandalized with swastikas

Calabash Bistro hit with racist graffiti in yellow pain, sparking call for love by owner

Most Read