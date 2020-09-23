Dexter the Ferret has been missing since Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020. (Contributed)

Kelowna resident searching for ferret that went missing from beach

Dexter the Ferret is smaller than average and likes to chase squirrels

‘Dexter’ the Ferret is on the loose and needs your help to find his owner.

The smaller-than-average ferret is about a year old and was last seen at Gyro Beach on Saturday, Sept. 19.

According to his owner, Dexter likes to curl up in his favorite hiding spots and loves chasing squirrels, which is how his owner thinks he went missing.

Dexter is a bit cautious of new people but super playful and greatly missed.

If found, please text 604-783-6069.

READ MORE: Suspected human remains found in burned out vehicle on OKIB land

READ MORE: KF Aerospace Centre unveils building plans for museum at YLW

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Follow me on Twitter

Pets

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Vernon property tax deadline nears

Just Posted

Vernon property tax deadline nears

Sept. 30 is the deadline to pay poperty taxes without penalty

A Gardener’s Diary: How to make green tomato pickles

Gardening columnist Jocelyne Sewell looks at how to use up all those ripened tomatoes as the season shifts

POLL: Do you support John Horgan’s call for an election in B.C.?

The election takes place on Oct. 24

Morning Start: One Year on Uranus Is 84 Years on Earth

Your morning start for Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020

‘Perfect storm’ causes influx of black widows in the Okanagan

The region’s only venomous spider has come out in full force this year

B.C. reports 96 new COVID-19 cases, one hospital outbreak

61 people in hospital as summer ends with election

Kelowna resident searching for ferret that went missing from beach

Dexter the Ferret is smaller than average and likes to chase squirrels

Refresh of Liberal government’s agenda comes amid new looming COVID-19 crisis

Lockdowns saw fed spending soar to historic levels in effort to offset pandemic’s blow to Canadians’ livelihoods

Attorney General defends Kelowna Mountie involved in rough arrest

Tyler Russell filed a lawsuit against Const. Siggy Pietrzak in June of this year

‘Unprecedented’ coalition demands end to B.C. salmon farms

First Nations, commercial fishermen among group calling for action on Cohen recommendations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Earthquake off coast of Washington recorded at 4.1 magnitude

The quake was recorded at a depth of 10 kilometres

B.C.’s top doctor says she’s received abuse, death threats during COVID-19 response

Henry has become a national figure during her time leading B.C.’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic

Kamloops RCMP search for armed robber of pizza restaurant

The incident unfolded on Monday evening at the Sahali Domino’s store

Most Read