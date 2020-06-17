Josh Evans performs No Way back by the Foo Fighters in Kettle Valley. (Photo - Tyler Dirtn)

Kelowna residents film epic drum cover video during COVID-19 pandemic

Josh Evans performs No Way Back by Foo Fighters, filmed by Tyler Hooper

Two Kelowna residents have teamed up to showcase the Okanagan’s beauty and spread the message of positivity to the beat of the Foo Fighters’ song ‘No Way Back’.

Filmed during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, Josh Evans, drummer of Kelowna band Lucky Monkey, and Kelowna Videographer Tyler Hooper collaborated to create a drum cover video, shot on a hillside off of Chute Lake Road, in an effort to spread positive vibes during hard times.

“The intended message of this video is to stay positive, be happy and love each other during difficult times,” said Evans.

“If you listen to the lyrics it kind of represents our new normal and looking forward.”

While many interpretations can be taken away from the song, the two men felt it was about not turning back to an old lifestyle and moving forward with a new outlook. A similar ideology to what the world is facing following the COVID-19 pandemic.

The idea for the video initially came from a vision Hooper had of a drummer playing during the golden hour on a mountain in the Okanagan. And, it all came to fruition after Hooper captured the right shots using various techniques which capture the moment he envisioned.

“I really enjoyed working with (Evans),” said Hooper.

“I’ve always wanted to do music videos and get other people’s vision across. I know it’s a Foo Fighters song, but the message is so relevant right now and it speaks to so much. It was great to have my creative vision on the other side, I’d like to do more of it.”

As for Evans, he said he couldn’t be happier with Hooper’s work.

“He made my job really easy,” said Evans.

“All I had to do is sit there and play drums. The fact that he was able to do what he did, capture the moment, and bring it to life and make something pretty special, I’m very lucky to have worked with him. I think it’s a testament to his abilities.”

Evans said the message of the video is about having fun, but also setting your heart on fire and making a change.

