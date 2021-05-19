Soumia Bentefrit holds up a sign that reads “Palestine Lives Matter” during a solidarity march and rally for Palestinians that was hosted in Kelowna on May 15. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)

Soumia Bentefrit holds up a sign that reads “Palestine Lives Matter” during a solidarity march and rally for Palestinians that was hosted in Kelowna on May 15. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)

Kelowna residents host solidarity rally for Palestine

Demonstrators condemned the violence against Palestinians and called on the federal government to stop selling weapons to Israel.

More than 30 Kelowna residents of all ages and backgrounds participated in a solidarity march and rally for Palestine on May 15, where demonstrators condemned the violence against Palestinians and called on the federal government to stop selling weapons to Israel.

The event, organized by the Kelowna Peace Group, began outside of Kelowna—Lake Country Conservative MP Tracy Gray’s downtown office, where demonstrators passed around a Palestinian flag and shared why they decided to attend the rally.

“This last Thursday (May 13), it was the end of Ramadan. It should’ve been a celebration. I was crying the whole week before,” said demonstrator Soumia Bentefrit. “I open the TV; it wasn’t Eid. It wasn’t a celebration. Can you imagine? I’m here and I’m crying. Can you imagine people over there, how are they feeling?”

After demonstrators made speeches, the group marched down St. Paul Street towards Bernard Avenue before looping back up to Ellis Street to Doyle Avenue and back to Gray’s office building. Demonstrators flashed pro-Palestine signs and waved flags while uttering chants such as “We want peace. Where? In the Middle East.”

The group of more than 30 demonstrators marches their way down Ellis Street. (Aaron Hemens/Captial News)

The group of more than 30 demonstrators marches their way down Ellis Street. (Aaron Hemens/Captial News)

According to Kelowna Peace Group organizer and member Mark Haley, meeting outside of Gray’s office was an act of condemnation against her party’s leader, Erin O’Toole, who released a statement on May 11 condemning Palestinian combatants while labelling Israel as a long-standing and important ally.

“If Israel has a right (to defend) themselves, why don’t the Palestinians have the right to defend themselves?” said Haley.

The conflict between Palestine and Israel dates back to the end of the First World War when Britain took control of the area known as Palestine after the Ottoman Empire was defeated.

Britain was then tasked with establishing a “national home” in Palestine for Jewish people. Although inhabited by Palestinian Arabs and Jews, the latter claimed that the land is their ancestral home, while the former also claimed ownership and opposed the move.

In 1948, with the end of the British Mandate for Palestine, Jewish leaders declared the creation of the state of Israel on May 14. The next day, up to 750,000 Palestinians fled or were expelled from their homes. This day is observed as Nakba Day by Palestinians, also known as Memory of the Catastrophe.

According to the BBC, around five million Palestinians are currently recognized as refugees by the UN, where many live in Jordan, the Gaza Strip, West Bank, Syria, Lebanon, and East Jerusalem.

The Israeli occupation and displacement of Palestinians have led to years of wars, protests, clashes and unrest. The latest escalation in the conflict began earlier this month, with Al Jeezra reporting that the death toll in Gaza amounting to nearly 200 after a surge in Israeli raids.

Haley acknowledged that the event in Kelowna coincided with the 73rd anniversary of Nakba Day. Hundreds of other similar solidarity demonstrations were hosted around the globe.

“You’ll never win with bombs and rockets. You’ll never win with force and military power,” he said. “People’s will will prevail.”

Another solidarity event in Kelowna for Palestinians is scheduled for May 23, at Stuart Park at 2 p.m.

READ MORE: Outdoor Kelowna art exhibit documents first month of Myanmar military coup

READ MORE: ‘Playing with fire’: Kelowna Mayor urges caution, vaccination after busy weekend downtown

@aaron_hemens
aaron.hemens@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Gaza Israel

Comments are closed

Previous story
Firefighters confirm ‘hero’ dog Ginger died in Osoyoos house fire
Next story
Pregnant or breastfeeding and got the COVID vaccine? B.C. researchers launch registry

Just Posted

Health officials aiming to have 75 per cent of Canadians with one dose of vaccine to ward off fourth wave. (File photo from The Canadian Press)
1 death at Kelowna care home, 62 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

Vaccine appointments are also now being offered to children aged 12 to 17

Empty viles of the Pfizer vaccine line a container at an Interior Health clinic in Vernon. (IH photo)
Lumby records first fully vaccinated individual

45,947 needles find arms in Greater Vernon Area, IH report shows

North Okanagan business Hytec Kohler set up a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Spallumcheen plant Friday, May 14. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Spallumcheen workers get a shot at COVID-19 protection

Hytec Kohler brings Interior Health vaccination clinic on site

Seger Nelson dancers McKeely Borger and Val Chou in taqəš. (Contributed)
Vernon-raised choreographer to close out Kelowna Ballet’s digital season

Season finale a dedicated night of dance honouring frontline health-care workers

(UBCO’s Airborne Disease Transmission Research Cluster)
UBCO research team working to contain airborne disease transmission

The team brings in researchers and students from different disciplines

A person receives a COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination clinic run by Vancouver Coastal Health, in Richmond, B.C., Saturday, April 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
COVID-19 vaccine appointments offered for B.C. kids 12-17

B.C. records 521 new cases Wednesday, 340 in hospital

Ginger is being called a hero after the dog’s remains were found in the Osoyoos house fire. Ginger saved the home owner and went back to save the cat. (Submitted)
Firefighters confirm ‘hero’ dog Ginger died in Osoyoos house fire

Ginger saved the homeowner’s life and is thought to have gone back in to save the cat

RCMP officers stop vehicles at one of the COVID-19 essential travel stops on highways into B.C.’s Lower Mainland. (B.C. RCMP photo)
B.C. RCMP stepping up COVID-19 road checks for long weekend

30 drivers voluntarily turned around last weekend

GolfBC Championship to return to Kelowna in September
GolfBC Championship to return to Kelowna in September

Pending government approval, the tournament will take place at Gallagher’s Canyon Golf Course

Vancouver Canucks’ J.T. Miller, right, crashes into the net after being checked as Calgary Flames goalie Jacob Markstrom follows the play during third period NHL hockey action in Calgary, Wednesday, May 19, 2021.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Last-place Canucks end regular season with 6-2 loss to Calgary Flames

Vancouver finishes in basement of NHL’s North Division

Artist’s illustration of the proposed Kitimat LNG facility at Bish Cove near Kitimat. (Kitimat LNG illustration)
Australian energy giant Woodside follows Chevron and bails on LNG project in northwest B.C.

The $30 billion Kitimat LNG project no longer fits into the company’s development plans, says Woodside

(Pxhere)
Pregnant or breastfeeding and got the COVID vaccine? B.C. researchers launch registry

Vaccine myths have led to some hesitation among pregnant people or those trying to conceive

In this image from video, Demi Lovato performs during the Celebrating America event on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, following the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th president of the United States. (Biden Inaugural Committee via AP)
Demi Lovato comes forward as nonbinary in new podcast: ‘I was ignoring my truth’

‘It’s going to take a while for people to get used to’

Carolyn Wells, 46, said she choked on a screw in her Tim Horton’s iced coffee on April 23. Her daughter had to perform the Heimlich maneuver on her. (Submitted)
Woman feels ‘lucky to be alive’ after choking on screw found in Tim Hortons’ coffee

The company says it has apologized to Carolyn Wells, the owner of the store reportedly offered to buy her lunch

Most Read