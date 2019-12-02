Kelowna residents mourn loss of 27-year-old tattoo artist Bethany Saura

Saura helped to build “The Ink Parlour” tattoo studio in Kelowna last year

Bethany Saura passed away last Thursday at the age of 27 (Photo courtesy of The Ink Parlour Kelowna)

Kelowna residents are mourning the loss of an iconic tattoo artist in the city.

The Ink Parlour in Kelowna announced Monday that Bethany Saura — one of their founders — passed away suddenly last Thursday at the age of 27.

“She was an amazing artist, always full of joy and laughter who truly loved each and every one of her clients,” said the Ink Parlour on Facebook.

“Please have patience while everyone works through this terrible loss.”

According to the parlour’s website, Saura grew up in the Okanagan and picked up a tattoo machine for the first time at 20 years old.

Last October, she went into business with Candice Browne to design, organize and help build The Ink Parlour.

After the announcement, condolences and tributes poured in from those on social media to offer their support for the families and friends impacted.

One Kelowna resident named Michelle Premack said the time she shared with Saura before her passing was priceless.

“I am so sorry for this loss. She just gave me my first tattoo that afternoon,” said Premack.

“We had such a nice time together.”

Saura leaves behind eight nieces and nephews, two sisters, and one brother. She also had a profound love for her horses.

A memorial service will be held for Saura on Saturday, Dec, 7 at 1:00 p.m. at the Evangel Church at 3261 Gordon Drive.

