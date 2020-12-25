Kelowna restaurant gives away free Christmas dinners

DunnEnzies Pizza downtown Kelowna

On Christmas Day from 2 p.m. till 6 p.m., DunnEnzies Pizza downtown Kelowna will be hosting a free dinner.

Patrick Leon and Lydia Zevenbergen, who both work at the restaurant wanted to do something for those less fortunate at Christmas time.

Anyway is welcome to come to celebrate from people experiencing homelessness, first responders, healthcare workers, families that need a leg up and anyone who would otherwise be spending Christmas alone or without a nice turkey dinner.

DunnEnzies Pizza will give away 100 dinners over the course of four hours.

Volunteers from around the community are gathering at different DunnEnzies locations to help prep for the many meals.

The local pizzeria is no stranger to giving back, from supporting local sports teams to hosting fundraisers or events, the business often engages with the community.

DunnEnzies is located at 1559 Ellis Street.

Christmas

