Kelowna RibFest weekend only weeks away

Fourth Annual Interior Savings Sunrise Rotary RibFest kicks off Aug. 23.

The 4th Annual Interior Savings Sunrise Rotary RibFest is less than a month away.

The three-day community festival runs from August 23 to 25, with the Family Fun Zone operating Friday 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday from noon until 5 pm. Several of the carnival-themed games and activities will be operating all three days.

READ MORE: Kelowna RibFest targeted by environmental activists

The weekend will feature, ribs, BBQ, vegetarian and gluten-free options, market vendors, musical entertainment and lots of activities for kids.

In collaboration with local businesses, the RibFest planning committee has organized a balloon tent and popcorn stand, the activity corner and carnival-inspired games like dart-less balloon pop, the duck pond and the ring toss game.

On Saturday and Sunday, special additions to the Family Fun Zone will include face painting, bouncy castles and a woodblock painting activity.

READ MORE: Grilling a Penticton Rotary Ribfest ribber: sauce is still secret

Sunday will be Kids Fun Day. The afternoon will boast several unique activities that the whole family can enjoy including an obstacle course, a bridge building exhibit by the local Scout troop and a wood paddle boat craft station courtesy of the Men’s Shed.

If you think you would make a great volunteer, sign up at ribfestkelowna.com.

